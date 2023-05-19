Inspection for sources of funds available

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

The Fijian Elections Office says political parties sources of funds can now be inspected by members of the public.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa highlighted this, saying only the National Federation Party has complied with the law so far.

Mataiciwa says other political parties need to rectify their issues of non-compliance before their suspension is lifted.

Mataiciwa says, however, that when information is available, the public can access it.

“They can just visit the Fijian Elections Office; there is an inspection fee of $20 per party. Our turn-around time is 24-hours; they cannot photocopy or take photos.”

Mataiciwa says political parties are also welcome to scrutinize the source of funding of their opponents.

Parties that have yet to comply include FijiFirst, the All People’s Party, the New Generation Party and the Unite Fiji Party.

The four political parties have been given 30 days to provide remedies.

The Acting SOE says two other political parties that have failed to submit their list of sources of funds are the Social Democratic Liberal Party and the People’s Alliance.