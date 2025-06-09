Inaugural Rotuma Youth Festival is just the beginning

While closing the four-day event Rotuma Youth Festival, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says it’s a starting of a new era as they bridge the gap between the various government Ministries and the youths of Rotuma.

Saukuru reminded the youths to keep track with the progress that is currently being set by the Ministry as they work towards their goals.

“This is the time to best utilize what you have learned from the two weeks training. You have a brighter future so you have to work towards it.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry also handed over a mini sound system set worth $5K as part of the youth grants in including a screen printing and sewing machine set for the Rotuma Youth Club.

The last event of the festival was traditional games including traditional weaving and copra processing before a farewell dance or fara to farewell the visitors that were part of the four day festival.

Meanwhile the volleyball, netball competitions were dominated by Team Jirau whereas the Touch Rugby competition title was won by Faguta youths. Hapmak, Jirau and Noatau clubs were awarded a Small Engine Tool Set each whereas Noatau, Jirau, Lopta and Motusa youth were awarded Basic Solar Tool Sets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.