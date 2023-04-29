Improved facilitation attracts more investment

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

The Investment Facilitation Committee has improved investment facilitation practices to support sustainable economic growth and development.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, and SMEs Manoa Kamikamica following the second IFC meeting.

The meeting was attended by committee members and new stakeholders from the National Fire Authority, the Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

He says the expertise and wealth of experience will be imperative in advancing their collective efforts in building a conducive business environment.

“We have engaged with a total of 147 investment projects with a combined proposed investment value of $3.1 billion and expect local employment opportunities of approximately 10,239 in 2023.”

Kamikamica says these projects are mainly in the areas of tourism, real estate, and services.

He adds that they need to review legislation that may be decades old and needs to be streamlined and modernized to build a more investor-friendly climate in Fiji for both domestic and foreign investors.

The minister says their core aim must remain working towards business reforms that are essential for all government agencies.