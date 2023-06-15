Illicit drug trafficking concerns authorities

[File Photo]

Illicit drug trafficking has become a major challenge for Fiji’s national security.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci reveals this earlier today during a workshop on the establishment of a national drug rehabilitation centre in Fiji.

Raikaci says the drug trade in Fiji is driven by a combination of factors, including the country’s strategic location in the Pacific, poverty, and corruption.

He adds that Fiji serves as a transit point for drug trafficking organizations that transport drugs from the Asian region to Australia and New Zealand, and the challenges have been exacerbated by the growing illicit drug business in the country.

“The drug trade in Fiji has serious consequences for our country and it undermines our national security and contributes to the erosion of our social fabric which also has a devastating impact on individuals and families who are affected by drug addiction and drug-related crime.”

Raikaci further says that in order to address these challenges, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, in consultation with relevant agencies, has developed the National Counter Illicit Narcotics Strategy 2023–2028, which will be tabled to Cabinet around July for endorsement.