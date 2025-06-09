Husbands play key role in beating postpartum depression

[file photo]

Partners play a vital role in supporting women struggling with postpartum rage and depression, experts say.

Kelerayani Loganimoce from Mama Talanoa shares that simple gestures, like offering tea or giving mothers quiet time, helped her manage overwhelming emotions as a first-time mother.

“I was really blessed with a very supportive husband, who didn’t quite fully understand the whole emotion around postpartum rage, but he was very happy to learn more about it.”

Kelerayani Loganimoce

Loganimoce adds that her husband eagerly learned how to support her throughout pregnancy and postpartum, noting that many partners are willing to step in when guided.

Health Ministry Head of Wellness Dr Rachel Devi warns that postpartum depression and rage can affect any woman, and partners, family members and friends must recognize the warning signs and act.



Health Ministry Head of Wellness Dr Rachel Devi

“But knowing that individual, women can break down, break down with troubles. So these are important signs for partners, husbands, and like parents, I mean, moms, grandmoms, the friends around to like literally recognize and respond to.”

The Health Ministry has introduced new policies to integrate mental health into maternal care, but advocates stress that family support remains crucial.

A supportive partner doesn’t just help the mother, they help the entire family heal and grow, participants say.

