Huge potential for AI in Fiji

Datec Fiji Chief Executive, Satyen Singh

Fiji’s business landscape is bracing itself for the sweeping tides of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This is according to Datec Fiji Chief Executive, Satyen Singh who stresses the transformative potential it has.

Singh says AI will be a big force that Fijian businesses may already have tapped into.

He says this should also mean that businesses should be able to manage it.

“How to stop the abuse. Obviously, we see that the government and the enterprises and all these technology vendors are working on policies around trust, the risk and security management so that AI is not abused.”

According to Singh AI will be much more visible and it can allow us to achieve more using less.