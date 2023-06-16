News

HRADC wants policy change

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 16, 2023 12:46 pm

Korovou Prison.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission wants the Fiji Corrections Service to change one of its policies.

HRADC is calling on the Attorney-General to advise the FCS to revoke its policy mandating that written correspondence be submitted by lawyers.

The HRADC has expressed concerns regarding the policy’s impact on prisoners’ access to justice and the traditional practice of lawyers and human rights defenders being able to visit detainees without prior appointments.

The HRADC states that the FCS policy is impractical, as there are instances when lawyers may need to consult their clients immediately before their cases are called to court.


It states this may have to do with them signing essential documents such as affidavits for bail applications or petitions for leave to appeal.

It adds that the policy obstructs unannounced visits by human rights defenders to monitor prison conditions and ensure the well-being of detainees.

Section 20(2) of the Corrections Service Act 2006 grants HRADC officers the authority to conduct investigations or inquiries in accordance with the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Act 2009 by visiting prisons and detainees.

The HRADC emphasizes that the policy contradicts the principles of justice and the long-established practices that have facilitated lawyer-client interactions and the vital role of human rights defenders.

It believes that allowing lawyers and human rights advocates unrestricted access to prisoners is crucial for upholding human rights standards and ensuring fair treatment within the correctional system.

