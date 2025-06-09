Housing crisis pushes PRB to think outside the box

[file photo]

The Public Rental Board is exploring commercial projects on its vacant land to generate income to build more flats and meet growing housing demand.

General Manager Timoci Naleba states PRB relies heavily on rental income and government support of 2.9 million dollars is not enough to meet the annual demand of 1,600 new flats.

He adds 16 flats in Lagilagi are far from sufficient.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you look at the demand for housing you know in partnership with Housing Authority, with the Ministry of Housing, with Habitat, there’s a demand of 1,600 new flats per year. So you know 16 flats is not enough.”

Naleba points out that rent collection is a challenge as many tenants lack stable income, but PRB has increased enforcement to ensure payments are made on time.

He stresses that PRB’s mandate is to house families earning 30,000 dollars or less annually and that social surveys are conducted to allocate flats fairly.

He adds some people in informal settlements qualify for PRB housing, while others with properties or sufficient income are directed to alternative housing solutions.

Naleba states that PRB is “thinking outside the box” to create new revenue streams to address the shortfall.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.