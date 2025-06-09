HIV policy moves from punishment to prevention

[file photo]

HIV and AIDS policies are moving away from criminalizing injecting drug use towards a more user-friendly approach that provides clean needles and syringes.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Your Voice program, Assistant Minister for Health Ratu Penioni Ravunawa said this change was part of broader reforms to modernize outdated health laws.

He states retaining doctors, nurses, and dentists is critical to maintaining quality healthcare across Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Health Ratu Penioni Ravunawa [file photo]

The Minister pointed out that the Radiation Act, Fijian Medical and Dental Act, and the Public Health Act, all dating back decades, contain provisions that no longer meet today’s healthcare challenges.

“There are areas that are still blurred to us and areas that need to be changed. With HIV and AIDS, instead of criminalising the act of injecting drugs, we are trying to be user-friendly by providing clean needles and syringes.”

Ravunawa also raised concerns about the shortage of health workers.

He said the bond system was a good thing in a way where graduates from our universities will have to serve a certain number of years before they can leave.

He adds that it doesn’t stop them from leaving. If they want to leave earlier, they will have to pay up their full scholarship that was offered to them, supporting them in getting their degree or their certificates.

The Minister believes that Fiji can safeguard public health, maintain healthcare standards, and create clear pathways for professionals

“Yes, it works both ways. So at least the investment, return on investment by the government, by giving the scholarship, the government will reap the benefit by getting these graduates to serve the people of Fiji before they leave.”

The government is overhauling outdated health laws and HIV and AIDS policies while retaining critical healthcare workers through a bond system to strengthen and safeguard healthcare standards.

