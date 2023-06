Simran Kaur. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 16-year-old Simran Kaur, who has been reported missing.

A missing person report for Kaur was filed at the Lautoka Police Station.

Police say Kaur was last seen on Monday afternoon and attempts made by family members to locate her whereabouts have since been futile.

Please call Crime Stoppers on 919 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.