Heavy rain alert, coastal inundation for parts of Fiji

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group.

The Nadi Weather Office says a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain affects the Fiji group.

It says it is expected to gradually drift southeast and continue to affect the group until later tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a coastal inundation alert also remains in force for coastal areas of southwestern Viti Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca groups, and southern coastal areas of Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau, and the Lomaiviti Group.

It says a high-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji generates and directs moderate to heavy southerly swells over Fiji’s waters.

A strong east-to-southeast wind flow prevails over the Fiji waters.



[Source: met.gov.fj]