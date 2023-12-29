WHO focuses on addressing NCDs and Mental Health

[File Photo]

The World Health Organization is working to change how we see mental health, treating it like any other illness and ending the stigma.

This as the WHO has seen an increase in the number of mental health cases globally, and Fiji is no exception.

The Ministry of Health had earlier highlighted that from 2022, some 60 patients are seen daily, with 75 patients admitted per month at the Saint Giles hospital.

WHO, Coordinator Management of NCD’s Dr Enrique Domingo, says their activities are now diverted towards addressing NCD’s and mental health.

“We always say that all frameworks now of the WHO would say non-communicable diseases and mental health, and you would see that change coming. So all of our activities now are mostly NCDs and mental health.”

Dr Domingo adds that more people need to be trained to handle mental health.

Meanwhile, mental health specialist Prem Singh says more awareness is needed to address the issue of stigmatization.

Singh adds that we need to work towards erasing the shame and guilt that have long been attached to mental health conditions.

She adds that mental health, like any other NCD, is treatable.