Shortage of mortuary space at Savusavu hospital raises concerns

[File Photo]

The shortage of mortuary space at the Savusavu Hospital continues to be a major concern for residents of Savusavu and the wider Cakaudrove province.

During the Savusavu Town Hall meeting, a concerned resident highlighted that the hospital currently has only eight trays available in its mortuary.

This, they say, is not enough to cater for the needs of the province, resulting in instances where families are forced to bury their loved ones earlier than desired.

Article continues after advertisement

The issue has prompted calls for the government to prioritize upgrades to the mortuary facility at the hospital.

Another concern raised during the meeting was the growing reliance on local groups and members of the public to provide essential hospital supplies.

This includes donations of bedding and other medical equipment to support patients.

Residents are now calling on the government to improve all hospital facilities and equipment, including the X-ray machines at Savusavu Hospital.

In response, Northern Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Tiko Saumalua confirmed that the mortuary facility is included in the Ministry of Health’s budget. He assured that efforts are underway to address the hospital’s needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.