New morgue for Tavua Hospital by 2026

A new morgue will be built at Tavua Hospital by July 2026, ending decades of reliance on an outdated facility that was donated more than 35 years ago.

Currently, the morgues at Tavua Hospital and Nadarivatu Health Centre are not fully operational.

The announcement was made during the Tavua Town Hall meeting yesterday after a resident raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the existing facility.

A Ministry of Health official confirmed that construction for both morgues is included in the current financial year’s plan.

The project is expected to improve the hospital’s capacity to manage post-mortem services and support families in the Tavua and Nadarivatu areas.

