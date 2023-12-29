Mom shares journey of raising daughter with cancer

Elena Gaunavou with her children

A resilient mother of twins, aged 3, is courageously navigating the challenging journey of raising one of her twins battling cancer.

Despite the hardships, Elena Gaunavou remains steadfast, supported by the unwavering assistance provided by WOWS Kids Fiji.

Gaunavou in the face of adversity says that a mother’s love knows no bounds – testing the strength and endurance of families.

She says ever since her twins were born, one of them had been diagnosed with the killer disease.

“In 2020 we went down to Suva so that our daughter could have surgery and i’m so thankful and grateful that she survived because when she was born, she had this disease.”

For Gaunavou who lives in Nadi, this journey is not a solitary one; she is accompanied by her other six children, forming a united front against the illness that has touched their lives.

Gaunavou shares her perspective on the ongoing struggle and emphasized her refusal to give up, no matter how tough the road becomes.

She is also forever grateful to WOWS Kids Fiji for always being there for them and other parents.

WOWS is hoping for more support next year in order to continue the fight against cancer.