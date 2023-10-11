Kiwi doctor returns to Fijian roots

Doctor Steve Waqanivavalagi

Renowned New Zealand doctor Steve Waqanivavalagi is part of a dedicated team of healthcare experts in Fiji, conducting vital heart surgeries for more than 30 Fijians.

Dr. Waqanivavalagi says this mission is a heartfelt journey to reconnect with his Fijian heritage.

He says Fijian roots and family ties make this a special opportunity for him to give back to the community.

“Well I’m part Fijian so I got a lot of family here so for me this is really would be a nice opportunity for me to give back.”

Dr. Waqanivavalagi says he sees this endeavour as a way to make a significant impact in treating severe diseases, providing care that may not be as readily available in his usual work setting.

He expresses the team’s collective goal, saying that if what they can do offers some help to these patients, then it will satisfy the team.

He adds that in the coming days, his wife and baby will join him, engaging with families in Fiji and spending quality time with loved ones.

The surgeries are taking place at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where healthcare specialists from various countries are performing these critical operations at no cost.