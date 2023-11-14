Health Ministry issues pre-cyclone risk warning

Ministry of Health and Medical Services

As Fiji prepares for Tropical Cyclone Mal, the Health Ministry is urging members of the public take precautions and take heed of the health risks.

In a statement, the Ministry says this includes water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and typhoid as well as conditions like dengue and leptospirosis.

The Ministry says people must also ensure to secure their property to avoid injury from flying debris and collapsed structures.

The Ministry also emphasizes the importance of mental health to avoid anxiety and depression.

It adds to the special health needs of the elderly, the disabled, children and babies, pregnant mothers, and family members with chronic diseases.

The Health Ministry is also urging Fijians to ensure that those on treatment at home have adequate amounts of the medicines and medical supplies they use and prepare for the immediate transfer of vulnerable family members to the nearby health facility if the need arises.

They are also reminding the public to seek immediate medical attention if anyone they know is injured or ill.