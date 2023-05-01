Health Ministry carries out immunization campaign

Staying updated with scheduled immunizations is crucial to preventing outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry focused on responding to the emergency, and routine clinics and immunizations for children and adults were disrupted.

However, in the first quarter of last year, the MoH continued its nationwide immunization campaign.

A team visited individual homes in 20 villages and 45 settlements in Taveuni to ensure that each eligible individual was up-to-date with their immunization.

They also reached out to the individuals who had missed and did not receive the doses of vaccines for which they were eligible, as per the immunization schedule.