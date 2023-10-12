FMA encourages more women in leadership roles

The Fiji Medical Association is dedicated to promoting greater participation of female medical officers in leadership roles within the healthcare field.

FMA President Dr. Basharat Munshi says that despite the workforce having over 70 percent female representation, there remains a limited number of women in leadership positions.

He emphasizes the importance of enhancing women’s leadership in the sector as a means to better align with future plans, especially considering the anticipated increase in female participation within the healthcare industry.

Dr. Munshi says despite the remarkable progress made by women in shattering barriers, many challenges still endure.

“All those may be traditional barriers to women having to fulfill the roles of mothers, housewives, and careers. I think all of those things have changed to a very large degree, perhaps not completely, but I think many of those traditional barriers, so-called barriers, that we identified as maybe stumbling blocks for females joining healthcare.”

Dr. Munshi emphasizes that while managing both professional and family responsibilities can present challenges, it is imperative to implement efficient workforce planning and enhance working conditions for a better balance.

“About being smarter and more in tune with giving the due leaves, family care leaves, et cetera, maternity leaves, and being able to get women participating in that sense, then I think that would cut down on maybe some of the barriers.”

The Fiji Medical Association has officially affirmed its collaborative efforts with the government and all pertinent stakeholders to expand opportunities for female medical officers.