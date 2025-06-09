Eye surgeries brings hope to Fijians

[File Photo]

A team of Chinese eye specialists from Guangdong Province is once again in Fiji to help restore sight for dozens of patients under the “Bright Journey” cataract surgery mission.

Life-changing operations are being carried out at the Pacific Eye Institute in Suva beginning today, where patients from across the country, including the outer islands, are receiving free cataract surgeries.

Among the first patients on the operating table today was 69-year-old Varamua Marana Wilson from Rotuma, who lost most of his vision earlier this year.

“It started blurry around July and August before I almost went completely blind, I can only move around my house because I know it well, but outside I need full assistance. Once my vision comes back, I just want to see my five-year-old granddaughter, Stacy.”

Wilson urged others not to delay seeking medical help.

“My advice to the public is to go to hospitals or take advantage of visiting specialists, don’t wait until it’s too late.”

This year’s “Bright Journey” marks a decade of collaboration between Fiji’s Ministry of Health and China’s Guangdong Province, which has provided thousands of free eye surgeries since 2015.

