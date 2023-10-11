Children’s mental health remains a priority

The Education Ministry is taking proactive measures to prioritize students’ mental health, prompted by reports of over 50 cases of such issues within schools.

Head of the Substance Abuse Advisory Council, Josua Naisele, emphasizes the importance of recognizing the gravity of this matter, particularly because it concerns children and their behaviour, urging greater awareness and support for mental health initiatives in schools.

He says intensified efforts are underway to tackle depression and stress within the education system

“Teachers were also taught how to provide psychosocial support to child protection officers, heads of schools, and the rest of the teachers, so we did nationwide training for all CPO’s because they are the first responders in any case.”

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca stresses the imperative of collective and holistic efforts, emphasizing the integration of mental health into all facets of society.

“Starting with our young children, I think over the years, there has been a tendency to think about mental health and think of the worst-case scenario. It does not need to be that way. Every day when you go through difficult stresses, some of us choose not-so-good coping strategies. We just want to encourage people to choose healthy coping strategies.”

In reaffirming their commitment, the Ministry emphasizes their ongoing provision of essential psychosocial support in every school, delivered through comprehensive training sessions and workshops.