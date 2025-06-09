Ba Hospital achieves global healthcare standard

[Photo Credit: Aspen Medical]

Ba Hospital, managed by Aspen Medical has become the first hospital in the Pacific to receive the Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International.

The accreditation recognises hospitals that meet strict international standards in patient safety, clinical care, leadership and facility management.

Aspen Medical CEO in Fiji Gavin Whiteside said the accreditation was more than a plaque on the wall.

He states it is a promise to every Fijian family in the Western Division that Ba Hospital delivers world-class services.

He thanked Ana Jimenez, the Executive Director of Nursing for her leadership and tireless mentorship, which drove the hospital’s transformation.

Jimenez said it was humbling to work with such a dedicated team.

She said staff from clinical and non-clinical areas all played their part from the heart.

She added that strong teamwork and the ability to act on improvement opportunities are the foundation for safe, quality care.

The accreditation involved a thorough review of Ba Hospital’s clinical and operational systems.

It positions the hospital as a leader in healthcare excellence and continuous improvement in the Pacific.

