57 children under WOWS Kids Fiji care

Seventeen children are currently undergoing treatment for cancer under the care of WOWS Kids Fiji.

The organisation is supporting a total of 57 children this year, including 14 in post-recovery, nine are receiving palliative care, and 17 have survived beyond five years.

The figures were highlighted today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, during the launch of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica confirmed the government’s continued support through policy, funding, and partnerships.

This includes awareness campaigns, school outreach, and medical collaborations.

“Too many myths surround cancer. Myths that cause fear, shame, and silence. Cancer is not a curse. It is not contagious. It is not the fault of a child or their parents. It is an illness, and it deserves our attention, compassion, and a united response.”

Kamikamica is also urging greater community awareness and earlier detection, noting that survival rates in Fiji remain around 20 percent, compared to over 80 percent in high-income countries.

He says WOWS Kids Fiji remains the only local organisation providing direct support to children with cancer, including transport, medication, counselling, and nutritional care.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.