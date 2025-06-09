Health Ministry confirms CWMH X-ray disruption

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that routine X-ray services at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital were temporarily disrupted over the weekend.

The Ministry says patients who presented during the period continued to be clinically assessed and managed by medical teams, with interim measures implemented while services were being restored.

It says a review is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the disruption and to ensure continuous coverage of essential diagnostic services.

The Ministry has reassured the public that patient safety remains a priority and that essential services at CWM Hospital continue to operate.

