Grim scene near Sawani

FBC News is investigating reports of an alleged hit-and-run incident this morning between Colo-i-Suva and Sawani.

Graphic videos and images sent to our newsroom show blood on the road and authorities at the scene.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 6 am.

It’s still unclear if there has been a fatality.

Questions have been sent to police, and we’re awaiting official confirmation.

