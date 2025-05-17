Grim scene near Sawani

[Photo: Supplied]
FBC News is investigating reports of an alleged hit-and-run incident this morning between Colo-i-Suva and Sawani.
Graphic videos and images sent to our newsroom show blood on the road and authorities at the scene.
The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 6 am.
It’s still unclear if there has been a fatality.
Questions have been sent to police, and we’re awaiting official confirmation.
