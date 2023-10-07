Green room established for victims of violence

Efforts to bolster investigative interviewing capabilities within the Fiji Police Force have gained momentum.

This initiative involves the comprehensive training of additional police officers, coupled with the implementation of Video Recorded Interview Rooms (VRIs). Furthermore, plans are in motion to introduce mobile VRIs for remote stations, which can double as mobile command centres.

This announcement emerged following a meeting of the Fiji Police Partnership Programme (FPPP) Management Committee.

During the meeting, the committee also conducted a thorough review of progress made across four key thematic areas: Investigations, K9 development, training, and leadership.

The delegation from the New Zealand Police, integral to the FPPP, included Senior Advisor Mark Pakes, who leads the FPPP New Zealand Police Team.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police delegation comprised of Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai Driu, Director of International Relations SSP Ulaiasi Ravula and several other senior police officials.

A significant milestone in this collaborative effort is the establishment of a dedicated green room designed to provide support and care for victims of sexual offences and gender-based violence.

This initiative aligns with the Force’s commitment to enhance responses and the treatment of victims of gender-based violence.

Senior Advisor Pakes also highlighted the collaborative work between New Zealand Police K9 and Dog specialists and both the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Fiji Police Dog Unit. A new kennel facility, inaugurated earlier this year in Nasese, is a testament to these efforts, with ongoing assessments to cater to the needs of K9 Units in the West and Northern Divisions.

Under the FPPP, Fijian Police K9 handlers have been afforded training opportunities at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre. Presently, three officers are undergoing training, with their anticipated graduation slated for November.

Significant strides have been taken to empower women in policing, not only within the organization but also in collaboration with other stakeholders and at the regional level through the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP) Women’s Advisory Network. Senior Advisor Jasmine Woollett has been instrumental in this endeavour, engaging with women officers across the five policing divisions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai DriU expressed gratitude for the continuous support of the New Zealand Police, emphasizing the seamless cooperation fostered by mutual respect and understanding.