Government invests in farmers to cut imports

Fiji faced a massive crop and livestock import bill of $1.1 billion last year, creating a deficit of $762.95 million.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna states the shortfall reitarates the urgent need to boost local food production.

He states the country must invest in farmers and exporters to reduce reliance on imports.

Last year, Fiji exported 730 tonnes of kava valued at $53 million including 349 tonnes to the United States and 5,540 tonnes of taro generating $41.3 million, showing the sector’s potential.

To support growth, the government increased funding for the Commercial Agricultural Development Program from $2 million to $2.5 million.

Tunabuna said investments such as a new freezer truck for Taveuni Kava and dalo dealers would preserve produce, expand market access and improve income for farmers.

The program also supports storage upgrades, cold chain equipment and value-adding machinery for exporters.

Company Director Krishna Reddy explains that the business has grown from exporting 12 containers worth $0.5 million last year to over $7 million today.

He pointed out that that modern facilities, cold chain improvements, and inclusion of women and youth farmers are key to sustaining export growth.

The company now supplies Taro, Kava, Turmeric, Cassava, and other products to New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

Fiji’s import deficit, according to Tunabuna underlines the need to strengthen local agriculture and exports. Government investments, improved infrastructure, and farmer support aim to increase production, open international markets and boost the economy.

