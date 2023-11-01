Government guarantees loans for FSC: Karan

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan dispelled a common misconception regarding government funding for the Fijian Sugar Corporation (FSC).

Karan clarified that the government does not provide direct financial assistance to FSC but rather guarantees the loans it secures.

The primary objective of this financial support, he emphasizes is to benefit local farmers.

Highlighting the latest budget allocation, Karan pointed out that $20 million out of $49 million was earmarked for fertilizer due to a significant price increase.

An additional $5 million was invested in addressing drainage issues to support the cane farming community.

“In terms of the information and assistance, this is the best that could be done compared to the previous years. I think the support from the government is far more than the institute than it was 20 years ago.”

Karan underlines the decrease in government contributions attributing it to improved practices by both farmers and FSC.

He compared the Ministry of Sugar’s budget to allocations for other economic sectors, noting that the ministry receives approximately half of the government’s funding compared to other ministries.

The Permanent Secretary stresses the government’s commitment to supporting farmers with a substantial portion of the budget directly benefiting the farming community.

He states that Ministry of Sugar allocates funds with only three percent allocated to operational costs while the vast majority, 90 percent directly aids farmers.

Karan notes the government’s dedication to assisting the cane farming community and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is used effectively.

He expressed the need for increased consultation and public awareness to convey the government’s support for farmers and its commitment to sustaining sugar production in Fiji.