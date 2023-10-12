Government focuses on collecting citizen data

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Civil Service has unveiled a comprehensive investigation into identification requirements across various government agencies.

During a meeting with the Red Tape Committee, it was revealed that research efforts have already covered six agencies, including the Land Transport Authority, Water Authority, Fiji National Provident Fund, Energy Fiji, Fiji Revenue & Customs Authority and the Births, Deaths, & Marriages Registry.

These visits, he says have yielded positive findings necessitating further efforts to simplify these processes.

Chand has stressed that this move aims to revolutionize how the government collects data and identification materials from citizens.

Ministry of Women, Children Social Protection Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitabuki also highlights their commitment to amending existing legislation to facilitate simplification for the public’s benefit.

The second initiative focuses on streamlining three key processes to improve public access to services provided by ministries working with the Red Tape Committee.

Nadakuitavuki reiterated the committee’s dedication to streamlining processes and ensuring agencies reassess their requirements.