Government expands Rural Housing Assistance Programme

The Government has expanded support for rural and maritime communities through its Rural Housing Assistance (RHA) Programme, aimed at improving access to safe, affordable and resilient housing across Fiji.

The programme targets families permanently residing in villages, rural settlements, urban areas and including maritime islands.

It supports first-time homeowners, households whose homes have been damaged by natural disasters, and families requiring upgrades to improve safety and living conditions.

The programme is said to give priority to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities, women and children.

The RHA includes new house construction, house extensions and retrofitting, upgrades to basic sanitation facilities, and the transportation of building materials to remote locations.

The initiative is delivered through four housing schemes designed to address different community needs.

Scheme one supports residents of rural and maritime communities who purchase building materials valued at a minimum of $30,000, with the government covering transportation costs.

Scheme two operates under a cost-sharing arrangement, where applicants contribute one-third of project costs while the government funds the remaining two-thirds, supporting new builds, extensions, cyclone-resilient retrofitting and completion of partially built homes.

Scheme three is designed for communities with access to locally sourced timber, allowing villages and communal groups to contribute materials, with government support provided in partnership with the Ministry of Forestry and Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

Scheme four fully funds housing for the most vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, single mothers, senior citizens and social welfare recipients, with homes designed to be disability-friendly.

The RHA Programme forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to improve living standards, strengthen disaster resilience and ensure dignified housing for rural and maritime families.

