Ginger farmers take part in awareness session

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Department of Co-operative Business conducted an awareness session and founders meeting with ginger farmers in Navakabalea, Navua recently.

The meeting brought together farmers that have an interest to establish an Organic Ginger Co-operative in Fiji.

As a commodity with high production cost, ginger farming needs collective and coordinated efforts to ensure its sustainability.

Due to this reason, the farmers see the co-operative business model as a good tool to maintain sustainability.

Attended by fifteen members, the meeting brought together a group of determined and enthusiastic ginger farmers.



These farmers have already secured an export order for 215 tonnes of green ginger, and they plan to diversify into the export of turmeric and root crops in the near future.

The Ministry of Trade says it looks forward to working closely with this group in the coming weeks to complete their registration.