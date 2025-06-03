Gavoka acknowledges Hill’s leadership

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has extended heartfelt thanks to outgoing Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill, following the announcement of his resignation.

In a statement, Gavoka praised Hill’s leadership over the past four years, describing his tenure as instrumental in revitalizing Fiji’s tourism industry in the wake of the global pandemic.

He highlighted Hill’s commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and the promotion of Fijian culture.

He notes that initiatives like the “Where Happiness Comes Naturally” campaign showcased the true spirit of Fiji to the world.

Hill’s successor has yet to be announced.

