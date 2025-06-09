Gastro diseases rising among youth

[file photo]

Fiji is facing a growing public health concern due to widespread lack of education and awareness about gastrointestinal diseases.

Many people in the country do not recognize symptoms of serious conditions, such as bowel bleeding, unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel habits, or loss of appetite, until the disease is advanced, making treatment less effective.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Andrew Merrett highlights that early medical intervention, including procedures like gastroscopy and colonoscopy, can detect esophageal, stomach, and large bowel diseases at an early stage.

“Doing gastroscopy, looking at the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and colonoscopy, which is used to detect large bowel diseases prevalent in this community. But the key is early presentation to the doctor and early diagnosis. That’s where we believe endoscopy can play a great part in the care of the local population.”

Dr Merrett notes that cultural attitudes often discourage people from seeking help promptly, with many enduring symptoms without consulting a doctor.

Head of the School of Medical Sciences at Fiji National University Dr. Mai Ling Perman warns that younger populations are increasingly being diagnosed with gastrointestinal diseases, often presenting late after consulting multiple doctors.

“In terms of the kinds of conditions we see, many present quite late. Conditions like ulcer disease, which is curable, are often diagnosed too late. People may have been symptomatic for some time but shop around, visiting different doctors before finally presenting with major complications.”

Dr Perman emphasizes that public education, increased awareness campaigns, and regular health check-ups are critical to ensuring timely medical attention and reducing complications

Medical experts are urging a coordinated approach to improve knowledge, encourage early consultation, and promote preventive care across Fiji to address this growing health challenge.

