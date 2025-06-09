Garbage dumping near Qamea sparks environmental outrage

A photo from a social media video shows ocean pollution on Qamea Island. [Photo Credit: Radrodro Amoz]

An environmental concern has been raised in the Northern Division after a group of locals discovered several garbage bags floating at sea near Qamea Island.

Footage circulating on social media shows the locals retrieving the bags and loading them onto their boat, sparking calls for accountability.

It is understood that the waste may have been disposed of by a nearby resort, though this has yet to be confirmed. Authorities have been notified, and efforts are underway to obtain official comments.

The incident, believed to have occurred yesterday, has prompted serious questions about waste management practices and environmental protection in the area.

The group of locals have expressed frustration over what they describe as a blatant disregard for marine life and coastal ecosystems.

FBC News is following the story and will provide updates once authorities issue a response.

