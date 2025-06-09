Ganesh Visarjan highlights cultural harmony

A large crowd gathered at My Suva Park today to mark the Ganesh Visarjan, concluding the celebrations of Ganesh Utsav 2025.

The event, organized by the Fiji Sevashram Sangha, saw devotees and families singing bhajans, dancing, and participating in the final rituals to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh.

The Ganesh Visarjan concluded with traditional rituals and the immersion of the idol, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution, and leaving behind a strong message of peace, hope, and unity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledged the global and spiritual importance of the Ganesh Utsav stating that the festival to Hindus around the world is well documented, well accepted, and well understood.

“Ganesh Ji is a source of wisdom, he is a source of prosperity and removal of all obstacles in our lives.”

Professor Prasad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusiveness and multicultural understanding.

He also commended the organizers for not only hosting a religious event, but also creating an opportunity for learning, understanding, and community bonding.

