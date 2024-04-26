FWCC calls for urgent action on domestic violence

The Fiji Women's Crisis Centre has expressed outrage following the alleged murder of a 25- year-old at an apartment complex along Robertson Road in Suva yesterday morning.

The organization highlighted the alarming prevalence of domestic violence in Fiji, with 64% of women experiencing sexual, physical, or emotional abuse.

They have emphasized the need to address domestic violence as a systemic issue, not the actions of a few isolated men.

FWCC says their research indicates an average of six femicides each year for the past decade.

According to the organization, they acknowledge the underreporting of cases, suggesting the true numbers are likely even higher.

The FWCC calls for a more proactive approach.

While acknowledging the National Prevention Plan, the FWCC emphasized the urgency of preventative measures.

They called for intervention within homes and communities, urging bystanders to encourage victims to seek help.

A 29-year-old man was taken in custody following the alleged incident.

According to police they received a report of an alleged stabbing after five yesterday morning following which police officers were deployed at the scene.

Officers found the woman lying motionless with visible injuries.