FWCC calls for action to reduce gender-based violence

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center says immediate action is needed to reduce gender-based violence cases in the country.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali reveals that close to 60,000 women, children, girls, members of the LGBTQ community, and disabled individuals have been suffering from gender-based violence in the last 40 years.

She says that despite the increase in advocacy, many things have remained unchanged.

“On average, 15,725 women will suffer from injuries each year. 312 women will become disabled, six every week, or almost one every day. Almost half of women who experience violence never tell anyone about the violence.”

