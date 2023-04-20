Full recovery in tourism expected

The tourism industry is going to have an 85 percent recovery this year, but the trend in the first three months is indicating that there could be a full recovery by the end of this year.

The tourism arrival in the first three months of this year has reached pre-pandemic levels.

While making a presentation at the 2023 National Economic Summit Permanent secretary for Ministry of Finance Shiri Gounder says they are worried about global trends and the implications they can have on key partners Australia and New Zealand.

Gounder says they need to work together to continue to sustain the momentum in the tourism sector.

He adds that remittances have also done extremely well and has hit the billion-dollar mark.

The Permanent Secretary says, just like in the tourism industry, what’s happening globally will have implications on remittances.

He further states that the increase in remittances is because of digital wallets like Mpaisa and My Cash.