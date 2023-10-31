FSC urged to become competitive

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the critical need for the Fiji Sugar Corporation to reassess its production and milling costs to ensure a competitive selling price aligns with that of other global producers.

Speaking to the Ba Mill workers, Rabuka highlights the significance of remaining competitive in an increasingly fierce global market.

Recognizing the challenging landscape faced by the sugar industry, the Prime Minister assures the workers that the government remains firmly committed to supporting the sector.

However, he stresses the necessity of collaborative efforts between the government and industry to elevate the sector to new heights of prosperity and sustainability.

“As we get to this stage, where they are dictated to by world market prices. What Fiji sugar determines, they will buy our sugar and, because we have so much competition from around the world, we have the big sugar for users of Europe, and we have the sugar cane, sugar for users of the tropical mountains. No longer as easy as it used to be.”

Acknowledging the industry’s turbulent history, Rabuka extends his solidarity, stating that they understand that the industry has weathered numerous storms, trials, and tribulations.

However, the Prime Minister adds they will not leave anyone behindin this critical industry.