Fresh’et expands with sixth outlet in Laqere

Fresh’et Super Butcher has strengthened its footprint with the opening of its sixth outlet at the new Nasinu Market in Laqere.

Managing Director Richard Chow says the move targets families along the busy Nasinu–Nausori corridor, particularly middle and lower-income earners seeking reliable access to fresh meat and fish.

Chow says discussions with the Nasinu Town Council last year confirmed the need for a butcher at the new market, paving the way for the expansion. The branch will serve Nasinu, Laucala Beach and surrounding communities along the Kings Highway.

To meet demand, Fresh’et sources products both locally and overseas, importing pork, lamb, poultry and fish to address local shortages and maintain steady supply year-round.

“And I’m just hoping the government of the day would look at other countries and look at the possibility of sourcing cheaper products for the people of Fiji.”

Nasinu Town Council CEO and Chair Felix Magnus says the new butcher is expected to increase foot traffic, especially on weekends, creating stronger sales opportunities for market vendors.

He says the development was driven by feasibility studies to meet community needs, adding that more shoppers will mean more business for the wider Laqere market.

