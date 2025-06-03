Four plead guilty in one of Fiji's biggest drug bust

From left: Sakiusa Tuva, David Heritage, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu and Ratu Osea Levula.

Four of the nine people charged in relation to the importation of the massive 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine have pleaded guilty this morning.

The four are David Heritage, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu, Ratu Osea Levula and Sakiusa Tuva.

The court was informed about Bainisavu’s decision to plead guilty yesterday, while the other decisions were communicated this morning.

The five who wish to maintain their non-guilty stances are Justin Steven Masih Ho, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Viliame Colowaliku and Aporosa Davelevu.

They appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the Lautoka High Court this morning.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku says he’s ready with Bainisavu’s summary of facts but will now need to prepare summary of facts for the remaining three who have pleaded guilty today.

He says the state will now have to reorganize their case as they expect the number of witnesses to reduce as 60 were initially expected to testify.

The state will also amend information converting the measurements of the seized drugs from kilograms to tonnes.

Meanwhile, the four who pled guilty this morning have a big task ahead of them as they will have to decide if they want to become state witnesses.

Rabuku says this was a mitigation factor provided to them.

However, Justice Aluthge says this matter is up for arguments.

The Defence counsels say they’re ready to argue this in court.

They’re also ready for trial but want the state to dispose relevant statements within two days.

The matter will be called again on Friday to determine if those who pled guilty will become state witnesses or otherwise.

