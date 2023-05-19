Former bank teller to face court for alleged theft

[File Photo]

A 42-year-old woman will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for alleged theft.

Police say the woman is charged with 21 counts of theft and is alleged to have stolen more than $11,000 from a customer’s bank account.

It is alleged that between July 2018 and January 2019, the accused was working as a bank teller when she allegedly withdrew the money from a customer’s account using the official bank withdrawal slip and forging the customer’s signature.

The matter came to light when the customer came to inquire about her account balance at the bank.