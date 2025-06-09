Foreign yachts charged over customs violations in Fiji

File Photo

Owners and masters of three overseas-registered yachts have been charged for advertising charter and paid cruising services within Fiji waters.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says it has intensified enforcement operations to curb the growing misuse of Customs concessions granted to visiting yachts under Concession Code 228, Schedule 2 of the Customs Tariff Act 1986.

It says customs officers have laid the charges following investigations that revealed serious breaches of concession conditions.

The FRCS says these yachts were temporarily imported under provisions strictly for personal and private use but have been engaged in other activities.

It says under Fiji’s Customs laws, yachts temporarily imported by tourists enjoy duty concessions provided they are used solely for non-commercial, personal purposes during their stay. However, engaging in commercial activities such as chartering, hiring, or carrying paying passengers constitutes a clear violation of concession terms and renders the vessel liable for full duty, in addition to penalties of up to $25,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh reaffirmed the FRCS’s commitment to upholding Fiji’s border integrity and maintaining a level playing field for legitimate operators.

“These concessions are designed to promote marine tourism and make Fiji an attractive destination for visiting yachts,” “However, abuse of these facilities undermines the integrity of the system, disadvantages compliant operators, and deprives the nation of rightful revenue. FRCS has stepped up surveillance and will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against offenders.”

FRCS is reminding visiting yacht owners, masters, and agents that temporary importation concessions are conditional and must be strictly complied with.

Singh says those intending to conduct business or commercial operations while in Fiji must first obtain the necessary approvals and pay all applicable duties and taxes.

The authority is also urging the public to report any suspected breaches of customs laws and regulations.

