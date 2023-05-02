FNPF’s business assistance ends soon

The Fiji National Provident Fund will cease its COVID-19 microbusiness assistance on May 12th.

Since its inception, the fund has paid out $905,231.62 to 168 members.

FNPF chief executive officer Viliame Vodonaivalu says that although the product had a low take-up rate, it had served its purpose amid unprecedented times.

FNPF CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

Vodonaivalu says FNPF received 331 applications in total, but only 168 members qualified for assistance during the product’s operating term.

The FNPF Board has approved the closure of the product as it was intended to be a temporary relief aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vodonaivalu says other financial institutions offer similar products, targeting the same group that members can explore.

The assistance was a relief product introduced by the Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic period, targeting members aged 50-54 with income-generating plans. It was launched in October 2021.