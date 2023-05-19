FNPF to lobby for reinstatement of 18 percent rate

The Fiji National Provident Fund

The Fiji National Provident Fund says it will continue to lobby for the reinstatement of the 18 percent contribution rate.

Chief Financial Officer, Pravinesh Singh highlighted this during submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Fiji National Provident Fund’s 2022 Annual Report.

Singh says the government had increased the mandatory FNPF contribution from six percent to seven percent for employer and employee earlier this year.

“The government is also committed to restoring the full 18 percent and we continue to lobby for the full reinstatement and that is also part of our budget submission this year.”

Singh says FNPF had reduced the compulsory contribution rate from 18 percent to 10 percent to assist the employers and employees.

He adds this has been gradually reinstated from 10 percent to 14 percent.