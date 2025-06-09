FMA prioritizes Fiji-trained doctors

[file photo]

The Fiji Medical Association has received numerous requests from doctors in Pakistan, India, China and Southeast Asia asking how they can work in Fiji.

External graduates seeking to practice in the country will now have to undergo a structured, modified internship before being allowed to work.

FMA President Dr Alipate Vakamocea explains the new system is designed to protect opportunities for Fiji-trained graduates.

With two local medical schools producing nearly 200 doctors each year, FMA aims to ensure graduates have access to medical officer positions once they complete their internships.

Specialists from abroad are still welcomed to fill gaps where Fiji lacks expertise, but general practice roles are prioritized for local graduates.



“And we don’t think that it is in the best interest of our graduated medical students to be giving away medical officer positions to people from outside Fiji. Now the caveat here is unless you’re a specialist. So if you are a specialist, we know that those are the areas where we are unable to provide specialist services, please come to Fiji.”

Vakamocea stated that the move balances the need for skilled health professionals with safeguarding the career prospects of domestic doctors.

The structured internship may include exams at the beginning or end of training and will also apply to external graduates seeking to work in Fiji, ensuring consistent professional standards.

The FMA, acting under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, also focuses on enhancing professional standards, advocating for member welfare, and promoting public and professional engagement.

Initiatives include continuing professional development, structured internships, and easier registration for specialists who have completed peer-reviewed qualifications.

The association has been actively supporting doctors in under-resourced environments and intervening in matters affecting members’ mental health and career pathways.



Vakamocea reiterates that protecting opportunities for local graduates is crucial for sustaining Fiji’s healthcare system while maintaining high professional standards.

He adds that the FMA will continue to engage with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and regulatory bodies, to ensure doctors in Fiji can practice safely, efficiently and with career development opportunities fully protected.

Vakamocea explained this during his presentation at the Fiji Medical Association Annual Conference in Nadi on Friday.

