Fishing Ministry to decide on beche-de-mer ban extension

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Atelaite Rokosuka

The Ministry of Fisheries says no decision has been made yet on whether the harvesting period for beche-de-mer will be extended at the end of next month.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Atelaite Rokosuka says a month remains until the seasonal ban for the beche-de-mer comes into effect on December 31st.

“If something is going to happen to the extension, then that will be a decision that will be announced when the time comes.”

Rokosuka says she has received positive feedback from the Ministry staff and stakeholders regarding the trade and harvesting of bech-de-mer.

The PS adds another positive element to the local BDM trade: how fishermen are trading directly with their customers instead of through middlemen, who often receive the bulk of the profits from sales.