First-time designers steal the spotlight at Makete Show

[Photo Credit: Tribe]

Over 40 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises showcased their work during the Makete Fashion Show at the Suva Flee Market.

The event highlighted the growth of Fiji’s fashion and creative industries.

Designers, visual artists, and accessory makers took to the runway, many for the first time.

[Photo Credit: Tribe]

Pacifique Artisans Collective Co-Creator Shakira Ah Joy-Macdonald states the show gives local talent a platform to be recognized.

She adds the event celebrates creativity and entrepreneurship while helping people build sustainable livelihoods.

“It’s about celebrating creativity and entrepreneurship, and just bringing more people up in all the rising tides, all those. So, just trying to bring each other up, and make sure everybody can have a sustainable livelihood through creativity. I think each year has gotten better.”

First-time designers also received mentorship and guidance to present their collections.

Designers expressed gratitude for the chance to turn ideas into tangible fashion pieces and gain exposure in the industry.

The Makete Fashion Show demonstrates how local talent and community support strengthen Fiji’s cultural and economic landscape

