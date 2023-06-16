Labasa Hospital fire attributed to electrical fault

Labasa Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that an electrical fault near the Maternity Wing of the Labasa Hospital resulted in a fire incident.

The fault occurred at around five this morning.

The Ministry in a statement says the National Fire Authority was notified immediately and the fire-fighters managed to contain the fire.

It says patients were also evacuated with the assistance of the police officers in the North.

The Ministry says a team from Energy Fiji Limited and the Ministry of Infrastructure are checking to ensure electrical security.

As of 8 am, patients were moved back to the unaffected wards in the hospital.

The Ministry is advising the public in the Northern Division that due to the fire incident, the hospital will only prioritize Emergency Services over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Individuals requiring other treatments are urged to go to their nearest medical facilities.

For those scheduled to attend the clinic are requested to contact their clinics and reschedule dates.

The Ministry says normal operations will resume once the NFA completes its investigation and renders the hospital safe.

The Ministry confirms no patients or staff were injured.