Fire leaves six families homeless

A fire at Kanace Road in Nasinu has left six families homeless this afternoon.

The blaze, which started around midday in a five-flat residence, quickly spread to a nearby two-bedroom house.

Sherine Lata, who was at work when she received the news, says they lost everything in the fire.

“We were staying in one of the five flats and the others were rented out. We lost absolutely everything.”

Swaran Lata, whose home was partially saved by firefighters said she was thankful that her house was not completely destroyed.

She was preparing food for an afternoon church service when she was alerted to the fire.

The National Fire Authority and the Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

